UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Severe Cold Makes Life Difficult In Asotre

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:55 PM

Severe cold makes life difficult in Asotre

The upper parts of district Astore in Gilgit Baltistan were in grip of severe cold making life difficult as dwellers confined to their homes and having little access to outer world

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : The upper parts of district Astore in Gilgit Baltistan were in grip of severe cold making life difficult as dwellers confined to their homes and having little access to outer world.

According to correspondent, the upper parts of Astore including Qamari, Minimarg, Chillam, Daas, Khurram, Mir Malak and Pershing have been witnessing intermittent snowfall and the temperature has dropped up to -8degree Celsius in these areas.

People living in these upper areas have been confined to their homes due to severe cold and closure of roads.

The Met office has predicted more snowfall and rains in these areas.

The continued snowfall has caused closure of main Deosaai and Barzbal roads disconnecting these areas from rest of the country.

Owing to possibility of price-hike of daily essential items, the Deputy Commissioner Astore has strictly warned the shopkeepers to avoid cashing the situation otherwise stern action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

World Gilgit Baltistan From Rains

Recent Stories

WADA CRC Says Has Names of All Suspicious Athletes ..

6 minutes ago

RUSADA Monitoring Council to Meet Dec 19 to Discus ..

6 minutes ago

Filipino boxers set the standard in SEA Games fina ..

6 minutes ago

Govt making all out efforts to empower deprived pe ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) losses 289 points to ..

6 minutes ago

Shinwari hopes to give his best in Pak-SL Tests

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.