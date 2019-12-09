Severe cold makes life difficult in Asotre

The upper parts of district Astore in Gilgit Baltistan were in grip of severe cold making life difficult as dwellers confined to their homes and having little access to outer world

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : The upper parts of district Astore in Gilgit Baltistan were in grip of severe cold making life difficult as dwellers confined to their homes and having little access to outer world.

According to correspondent, the upper parts of Astore including Qamari, Minimarg, Chillam, Daas, Khurram, Mir Malak and Pershing have been witnessing intermittent snowfall and the temperature has dropped up to -8degree Celsius in these areas.

People living in these upper areas have been confined to their homes due to severe cold and closure of roads.

The Met office has predicted more snowfall and rains in these areas.

The continued snowfall has caused closure of main Deosaai and Barzbal roads disconnecting these areas from rest of the country.

Owing to possibility of price-hike of daily essential items, the Deputy Commissioner Astore has strictly warned the shopkeepers to avoid cashing the situation otherwise stern action would be taken against them.