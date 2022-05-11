UrduPoint.com

Severe Heat Wave To Continue In Plain Areas, Light Rain Likely In Potohar Region, Central Punjab

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Severe heat wave to continue in plain areas, light rain likely in Potohar region, Central Punjab

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country.

While plain areas will remain under the grip of severe heat wave conditions.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Gusty/dust raising winds with light rain are likely in Potohar region and central Punjab, while gusty/dust raising winds in southern and central plain districts of the country in the afternoon.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain occurred in Dir. The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper and lower) 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Jacobabad 48 C, Sibbi, Khairpur, Dadu 47, Mohenjodaro, Rohri, Larkana, Mihi and Rahim Yar Khan 46C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Heat Wave Rahim Yar Khan Larkana Jacobabad Khairpur Dadu Dir Rohri

Recent Stories

RCCI urges political parties to sign 'Charter of E ..

RCCI urges political parties to sign 'Charter of Economy'

22 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks plan for Lahore ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks plan for Lahore traffic management

24 seconds ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari writes to UN seeking immedi ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari writes to UN seeking immediate cognizance of India's ille ..

25 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi holds 'Khuli Kutche ..

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

27 seconds ago
 Eight new Corona cases confirmed in KP

Eight new Corona cases confirmed in KP

29 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz seeks report

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.