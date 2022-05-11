Severe heat wave to continue in plain areas, light rain likely in Potohar region, Central Punjab

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country.

While plain areas will remain under the grip of severe heat wave conditions.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Gusty/dust raising winds with light rain are likely in Potohar region and central Punjab, while gusty/dust raising winds in southern and central plain districts of the country in the afternoon.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain occurred in Dir. The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper and lower) 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Jacobabad 48 C, Sibbi, Khairpur, Dadu 47, Mohenjodaro, Rohri, Larkana, Mihi and Rahim Yar Khan 46C.