Severe Hot Weather Likely To Persist In Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 07:07 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted severe hot weather for most districts in the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mostly severe hot weather was likely to prevail in the most areas of the province.