UrduPoint.com

Severe Hot Weather Likely To Persist In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Severe hot weather likely to persist in Sindh

Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted severe hot weather for most districts in the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted severe hot weather for most districts in the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mostly severe hot weather was likely to prevail in the most areas of the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather

Recent Stories

Admin Karachi calls for use of Norwegian experienc ..

Admin Karachi calls for use of Norwegian experience/expertise in urban developme ..

42 seconds ago
 Bayer starts fiscal 2022 with revenue, earnings gr ..

Bayer starts fiscal 2022 with revenue, earnings growth

45 seconds ago
 Water scarcity reduces Sheikh Badin hilly resort's ..

Water scarcity reduces Sheikh Badin hilly resort's attraction, compels Pezu dwel ..

47 seconds ago
 21 outlaws rounded up during 48 hours

21 outlaws rounded up during 48 hours

49 seconds ago
 US Announces $800Mln in New Humanitarian Aid for S ..

US Announces $800Mln in New Humanitarian Aid for Syria - Envoy to UN

4 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 2,855 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 2,855 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.