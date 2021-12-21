UrduPoint.com

Shallow Fog Likely In Certain Areas Of KP: Met

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 01:31 PM

Shallow fog likely in certain areas of KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast very cold and dry weather in all districts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast very cold and dry weather in all districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to a report issued by the Regional Meteorological Center here on Tuesday, light fog is also expected in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, and D I Khan districts in morning hours.

The weather is likely to be partly cloudy in some districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mohmand, and Bajaur.

The lowest temperature recorded in Kalam on Tuesday was -05 degrees Celsius.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Swat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Shangla Buner I Khan All

Recent Stories

Russia's Lobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Us ..

Russia's Lobaev Arms Creates First Sniper Rifle Using Both NATO's, Russian Cartr ..

5 minutes ago
 Wazir, Hazara return home

Wazir, Hazara return home

5 minutes ago
 Steps underway to renovate health centres in south ..

Steps underway to renovate health centres in south Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3729 against USD Tue ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3729 against USD Tuesday

7 minutes ago
 Australia's first art library for children to open ..

Australia's first art library for children to open next year

10 minutes ago
 Rs.96.6 million allocated for employable digital s ..

Rs.96.6 million allocated for employable digital skills in merged districts

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.