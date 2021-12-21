Shallow fog likely in certain areas of KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast very cold and dry weather in all districts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast very cold and dry weather in all districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to a report issued by the Regional Meteorological Center here on Tuesday, light fog is also expected in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, and D I Khan districts in morning hours.

The weather is likely to be partly cloudy in some districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mohmand, and Bajaur.

The lowest temperature recorded in Kalam on Tuesday was -05 degrees Celsius.