Shallow Fog Likely In Certain Parts Of KP: Met Office

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:30 PM

Shallow fog likely in certain parts of KP: Met office

Regional meteorological center, Peshawar has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional meteorological center, Peshawar has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow fog is likely to occur at a few places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and D.

I. Khan districts in the morning hours, says Friday morning's report of the regional center.

It said that cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours and added that lowest minimum temperature on Friday was recorded -05�C in Kalam.

