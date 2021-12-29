UrduPoint.com

Shallow Fog Likely On Plains Of Certain Areas Of KP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 03:38 PM

Shallow fog likely on plains of certain areas of KP

The regional meteorological department Peshawar has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological department Peshawar has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas during next 24 hours.

However, shallow fog in isolated pockets is expected on plains of Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and D.

I. Khan districts, during night and morning hours, said a daily report issued by the region meteorological center on Wednesday morning.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province with very cold in hilly areas.

On Wednesday, the lowest minimum temperature -13�C was recorded in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Swabi

