Sherry Directs Preemptive Measures To Cope With Impact Of Monsoon Rains

Published June 21, 2022 | 02:29 PM

Sherry directs preemptive measures to cope with impact of monsoon rains

The Climate Change Minister has pointed out that Pakistan will receive monsoon rains by August, and Punjab and Sindh are expected to receive above normal rains

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2022) Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has directed departments concerned to take all preemptive precautionary measures and pursue a coordinated strategy to cope with any possible disastrous impact of monsoon rains.

Taking to Twitter, Sherry Rehman pointed out that Pakistan will receive monsoon rains by August, and Punjab and Sindh are expected to receive above normal rains.

Alluding to the emergency situation caused by the onset of monsoon rains in India and Bangladesh, the Federal Minister warned there is clear threat of urban flooding in big cities including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Islamabad.

She said there is also increased possibility of flooding in rivers and streams. She said all departments concerned have been asked to ensured timely precautionary measures.

She said the Ministry of Climate Change has also issued Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

