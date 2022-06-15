UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Calls For Collective Effort To Mitigate Effects Of Climate Change

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2022 | 03:17 PM

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

The Federal Minister says Climate Change is the biggest challenge of 21st century that has engulfed the entire world.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2022) Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has called for collective efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Sherry Rehman said Climate Change is the biggest challenge of 21st century that has engulfed the entire world.

She said climate change would become a threat to our future generations if they did not take precautionary measures today.

The Minister said Pakistan is at the forefront of this global crisis as climate change is causing our glaciers to melt faster and our rivers to dry up.

She said if we do not save our rivers, by 2025 our country will suffer from drought.

Sherry also held meeting with Emirates manager to discuss the deal for flights for the ministry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World Sherry Rehman Drought From

Recent Stories

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

15 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

52 minutes ago
 Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

2 hours ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

2 hours ago
 Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

3 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.