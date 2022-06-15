Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2022) Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has called for collective efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Sherry Rehman said Climate Change is the biggest challenge of 21st century that has engulfed the entire world.

She said climate change would become a threat to our future generations if they did not take precautionary measures today.

The Minister said Pakistan is at the forefront of this global crisis as climate change is causing our glaciers to melt faster and our rivers to dry up.

She said if we do not save our rivers, by 2025 our country will suffer from drought.

Sherry also held meeting with Emirates manager to discuss the deal for flights for the ministry.