Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote climate resilient houses

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2022) Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has stressed the need for making policies to promote construction of flood and climate resilient houses in the country.

Addressing the inaugural session of first International Housing EXPO in Islamabad, she said the recent floods brought huge devastation in Pakistan, destroying millions of houses.

She said therefore, it is very important that the government should focus on making new policies to promote environment friendly green houses in the country to reduce flood and climate induced risks