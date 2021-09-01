UrduPoint.com

Showers Turns Weather Pleasant In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:16 PM

Showers turns weather pleasant in city Lahore

Shower in various parts of the provincial metropolis on Wednesday turned the weather pleasant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Shower in various parts of the provincial metropolis on Wednesday turned the weather pleasant.

Mughalpura and Upper Mall received 36 mm rain, whereas, Johar Town 34 mm, WASA office 29 mm, Jail Road 24 mm, Iqbal Town 21mm, Nishtar Town 12mm, Shahi Qila 11mm, Samanabad 9 mm and Tajpura 7 mm.

According to the Met department, hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in DG Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar during the next 24 hours.

Highest maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degree celsius in Bhakkar, Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As per synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating lower southern parts of thecountry and a westerly wave is also present along north western border.

