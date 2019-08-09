Sialkot city receives heavy showers

(@FahadShabbir)

The city received heavy showers of monsoon on Friday, turning weather pleasant and lowering temperatures,said in a press release issued by Meteorological department

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The city received heavy showers of monsoon on Friday, turning weather pleasant and lowering temperatures,said in a press release issued by Meteorological department.

According to the press release,The rainwater gathered at different places in low-lying areas of the city after the showers.

The rainy spell started in the morning and continued till evening with short intervals,adding that the temperature was recorded 27 degrees celsius and humidity level in the air was recorded 90 percent in the city.

A partly cloudy weather is predicted for Saturday and Sunday.The Flood department has issued warning of flood in River Chenab and rainy Nullahs.