SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The city received light rain on Wednesday which turned the weather pleasant.

According to the Met Office, temperature was recorded 28 degrees centigrade and humidity level in the air was 79 per cent.

The Met office forecast that Thursday and Friday would remain cloudy.