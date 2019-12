(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The City on Friday received light rain ,lowering the temperatures further.

After the rain, the rainwater gathered in low-lying areas of the city.

The rain would be continued till evening with short intervals.

According to Met Office, the temperature was recorded 14 degree Celsius and humidity level in the air reached 81 percent.