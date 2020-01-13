Sialkot city receives light showers

The Sialkot city received light showers on Monday, lowering temperature further and intensifying the cold weather

The rainwater gathered at different places of the city. The rainy spell started in the morning and continued till evening with short intervals.

According to Met office, temperature has been recorded 12 degree celsius and humidity level in the air was reached at 98 percent.