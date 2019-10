The city received heavy showers on Thursday, turning the weather pleasant

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The city received heavy showers on Thursday, turning the weather pleasant.

Rainwater gathered at different low-lying areas. The rainy spell started in the afternoon and continued intermittently.

According to Met office, temperature has been recorded 26-C and humidity level in the air reached 89 per cent.