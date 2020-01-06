Sialkot receives light rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sialkot city received light rain on Monday turned the weather further chilly.

The rainspell started in the morning and continued till evening with short intervals.

According to Met office, temperature was recorded 11 degree celsius and humidity level was reached at 99 per cent.

It was predicted that Tuesday and Wednesday would experience a cloudy weather.