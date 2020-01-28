UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:58 PM

Sialkot receives light showers

The Sialkot city received light showers on Tuesday, lowering the temperature further

The rain spell started in the morning and continued till evening intermittently.

According to Met office, temperature was recorded 13 degree celsius and humidity level reached 91 per cent.

According to weather officials, Wednesday is likely to remain partly cloudy.

