Sindh Districts Including Karachi Warned By The Met Office Of Urban Flooding In Coming Days

Sameer Tahir Published June 30, 2022 | 12:55 PM

Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Met Office of urban flooding in coming days

Karachi and other districts may experience urban flooding as a result of heavy rainfall starting from 2nd July.

The Met Office has issued a warning about urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, and other cities in Sindh due to significant rainfall brought on by a monsoon season that is predicted to begin on 2nd July.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's weather forecast, Karachi and other districts may experience urban flooding as a result of heavy rainfall in the districts of Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Dadu.

According to the Met Office, moist currents are expected to enter eastern Sindh starting on 2 July from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

From July 2 to July 5, the monsoon season will likely bring widespread rain, windstorms, and thundershowers to the districts of Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, and Jamshoro.

The meteorological department predicts a few isolated instances of heavy and very heavy precipitation.

During this time, isolated heavy rainfall with scattered rain-windstorms is also anticipated in the districts of Nawabshah, NosheroFeroz, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, and Kashmore.

