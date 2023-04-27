UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Declares High Alert In Wake Of Potential Heavy Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 08:14 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh government on Thursday put all the concerned departments on high alert in the wake of the possibility of above-normal rains in Sindh during May 2023.

Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Ismail Rahu, in a statement issued here said that a strong weather system may cause heavy rains with thunder and hailstorm as well as winds in different parts of Sindh from April 30 to May 5, 2023.

The minister while quoting reports of concerned departments and weather analysts said that the rainfall from April 28 to May 5 may be the strongest weather system of the current year and rain with thunder is expected in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur, Tandojam, Sanghar and other cities.

Besides inflicting damages to standing crops, the weather system might pose risk of urban flooding in various cities of Sindh including Karachi, Rahu said adding that all the institutions of Sindh were ready to deal with any untoward situation.

The minister said that directives had been issued to all local government bodies for immediate cleaning of the storm drains and drainage systems while the Irrigation Department has started measures to further strengthen the embankments of the Indus River.

He said that fishermen had been advised to remain onshore and refrain from sailing to the high sea till May 5 while the provincial disaster management authority has also issued high alert to the relevant departments.

