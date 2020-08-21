UrduPoint.com
Sindh To Get Medium To Heavy Rainfall For Next Two Days

Fri 21st August 2020

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast from medium to heavy rainfall in different cities of Sindh province from Friday to Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast from medium to heavy rainfall in different cities of Sindh province from Friday to Saturday.

While talking to APP here on Friday, Met department Director Abdul Qayoom Bhutto said the medium to heavy rainfall was likely in various cities of Sindh for two-days.

He informed that 40-50 millimeters rainfall was expected in the province.

