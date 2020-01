Skardu breaks 40 years record in 2019 lowest minimum temperature -20.7 C recorded

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD), Zaheer Babar Wednesday said Skardu has recorded lowest temperature -20.7C in December 2019 which broke 40 years record.

He informed that in 1961 Skardu had recorded -17.2C which was lowest temperature among northern areas.

He further said last year in December 2018 Skardu recorded -13.6 C, in 2017 -9 C while the lowest temperature in 2016 remained -10.2 C, in 2013 -13.6 C and in 2014 -11.8 C.

Skardu being the top highest destination, attracting large number of tourist, has lowest temperature as compare to other hilly areas of the country.

