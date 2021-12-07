UrduPoint.com

Smog Awareness Walk Held In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 01:47 PM

Traffic Police in collaboration with Punjab Police and Emergency Service Rescue 1122 organized an awareness walk in tehsil Alipur on prevention of smog's effects

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Traffic Police in collaboration with Punjab Police and Emergency Service Rescue 1122 organized an awareness walk in tehsil Alipur on prevention of smog's effects.

Citizens, students and traders hailing across the tehsil descended at Iqbal Chowk to express solidarity with the departments in their efforts to let people know about injurious impacts of smog on the health.

Akhtar Bhatta, in-charge Rescue 1122, while talking to media, said purpose of the walk was to inculcate pre-cautionary measures among masses about dangers of smog and remedies of how to do away with it through best possible measures.

Smog causes respiratory and chest diseases as well as increase in traffic accidents, he said, adding that in order to prevent smog, farmers should destroy their crops' residues by burying them in the soil instead of burning them.

He advised people to use more water to secure better health. City dwellers should keep their car engines in good condition and make sure that vehicles do not emit smoke. Use masks and avoid unnecessary travel to avoid accidents caused by smog.

He said that smog is a common national issue and it is only through collective efforts that it can be eradicated.

