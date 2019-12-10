Smog: Brick kiln owner jailed

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) -:A brick kiln owner was sent to jail for a month on the charge of running old styled brick kiln despite Punjab government ban on their operation for prevention of smog.

According to official release here on Tuesday, deputy director environment protection department/special price magistrate Ali Imran conducted raid and imposed fine amounting to Rs50,000 on Nasir Bosan, the owner of New Bosan Brick Kiln, PS Alpa, Mauza Athangal on the charge of running kiln and selling bricks at high price. He was sent to jail on the orders of Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak after he failed to pay the fine.

Following issuance of notices, 330 brick kilns owners closed operation of their brick baking facilities in Multan voluntarily.

However, seven kiln owners had moved to Lahore High Court Multan Bench and court referred their petitions to deputy commissioner for decision on merit.

DC Amir Khatak heard the petitioners at length and persuaded the Punjab government's air quality index report which stated that the old style Bull Trench Kilns (BTK) were the major factor behind smong in Punjab and air quality index in Punjab including Multan has crossed the red line and was far beyond the air quality standards. In view of the report, DC decided to keep the seven brick kilns closed till Dec 31 like all others in Multan.

Under section 262 to 265 of Cr.P.C, special price magistrates can send a violator to jail for up to three months.