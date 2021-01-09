Smog, cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast, smog, cloudy and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast, smog, cloudy and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 17 centigrade and the lowest minimum 04 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The smog, cloudy and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.