Smog, cold weather forecast in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Meteorological Office of Bahawalpur on Tuesday forecast smog and cold weather in the city during next 24 hours.

According to a met report, maximum 17 centigrade and the minimum 07 centigrade temperature were recorded during last 24 hours.

The smog and cold weather have also been persist in different areas of Punjab.