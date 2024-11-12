Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab government to prevent smog by imposing heavy fines for violations of environmental regulations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2024) National Emergency Operation Centre has forecast that smog conditions will persist throughout November and December in the plains of Punjab due to prevailing atmospheric conditions.

Urban centers such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Mardan, and Nowshera are expected to experience smog during these months.

The public has been advised to take precautionary measures, including avoiding unnecessary outdoor exposure and wearing masks to mitigate the effects of smog.

Punjab government has developed a comprehensive strategy to prevent smog and heavy fines will be imposed for violations of environmental regulations.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir and Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique said this during a meeting with Turkish Consul General Ali Arbash in Lahore today.

The Provincial Health Ministers apprised that the direction of eastern winds in cities like Lahore and smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of crop residues are major contributing factors to smog.

Turkish Consul General Ali Arbash on this occasion said that the Turkish government will take all possible steps to provide the necessary technology and equipment for smog prevention.