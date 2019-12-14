UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smog Engulfs City In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:27 PM

Smog engulfs city in Bahawalpur

Smog engulfed city and adjoining areas on Saturday morning, affecting routine traffic flow on roads

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Smog engulfed city and adjoining areas on Saturday morning, affecting routine traffic flow on roads.

Met office said smog would remain continue in the region for next two to three days.

The smog affected routine flow of heavy traffic on Karach-Lahore national highway passing through Bahawalpur as well as on other roads.

Met office forecast that due to recent heavy rains, partly cloudy to cloudy weather and smog would further increase.

A physician, Dr. Aamirt while talking to APP advised people to take soup, fish and avoid outdoor activities. He said number of patients suffering from cold and cough were increased in the hospital due to falling mercury.

Related Topics

Weather Traffic Bahawalpur From Rains

Recent Stories

Vivo V17 Launched in Pakistan, Users will Now See ..

6 minutes ago

Tree plantation launched in city

4 minutes ago

Jorian road 100-bed General hospital project appro ..

4 minutes ago

Lethargic response from Tabdeli sarkar in renovat ..

4 minutes ago

Choking financing to terrorists our top most prior ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Poland agree to enhance cooperation in di ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.