Smog engulfs city in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Smog engulfed city and adjoining areas on Saturday morning, affecting routine traffic flow on roads.

Met office said smog would remain continue in the region for next two to three days.

The smog affected routine flow of heavy traffic on Karach-Lahore national highway passing through Bahawalpur as well as on other roads.

Met office forecast that due to recent heavy rains, partly cloudy to cloudy weather and smog would further increase.

A physician, Dr. Aamirt while talking to APP advised people to take soup, fish and avoid outdoor activities. He said number of patients suffering from cold and cough were increased in the hospital due to falling mercury.