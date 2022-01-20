Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast smog and partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast smog and partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 19 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The smog and partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.