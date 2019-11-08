Smog reduces, air quality improves after rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The rain improved air quality in the Punjab capital which reduced the impact of smog.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as 134 and humidity level was recorded 74 per cent in the city, according to the MET office here on Friday.

Continuous cold wind has decreased temperature, it added.

Meanwhile, the medical experts have advised precautionary measures for the people especially children and asthmatic patients. They also advised steam inhale two to three times in a day with wearing a mask to protect from breathing diseases like asthma and others.