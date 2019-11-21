Smog turns air 'hazardous' in Lahore and adjoining area

The thick blanket of hazardous smog has engulfed Lahore, forcing citizens to take precautionary measures, of the lowering minimum temperature, humidity and calm wind at night that is allowing the contributing pollutants, being generated mostly by Indian Punjab farmers by burning massive crop residue, to penetrate the bordering areas

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st November, 2019) The thick blanket of hazardous smog has engulfed Lahore, forcing citizens to take precautionary measures, of the lowering minimum temperature, humidity and calm wind at night that is allowing the contributing pollutants, being generated mostly by Indian Punjab farmers by burning massive crop residue, to penetrate the bordering areas.The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore has reached 371 on average on Thursday morning at 9am.The AQI in Gulberg was 651, in areas around Punjab Assembly, it was 646, Upper Mall at 458, Sundar Industries recorded 437, Zeenat Block observed 414, and Askari Heights witnessed AQI at 337.

As per Lahore US consulate Air Quality Monitor feed, the level of smog was 471.With no sign of its reduction at least in the next few hours, Lahore's AQI has witnessed a sudden spike since the start of November.

Smog was witnessed in the bordering areas of Lahore and those in the south along the canal.Haziness, and nose and eye irritation was a clear indication of the beginning of the phenomenon which is pestering Lahore and other Punjab cities for the last four years, rightly being called the fifth season of smog.

It has deprived the people of sunshine and dusk-hour charm as layers of toxic smoke engulf horizon from November to February.

The purpose of an AQI is to report air pollution and if it is producing hazardous results.

If the rank of air quality index increases to 150, it is unhealthy; if it increases from 200, it becomes a very unhealthy environment.Health experts have advised people, especially children and the elderly, to remain indoors and take more liquids.Smog which occurs mainly because of intense air pollution can also be defined as a mixture of various gases with dust and water vapor.

Smog also refers to hazy air that makes breathing difficult.Smog can be responsible for any ailment from minor pains to deadly pulmonary diseases such as lung cancer. Smog is well known for causing irritation in the eye.

It may also result in inflammation in the tissues of lungs; giving rise to pain in the chest.Other issues or illnesses such as cold and pneumonia are also related to smog. The human body faces great difficulty in defending itself against the harmful effects of smog.The last level of �hazardous' on the AQI is shown as between 250 to 300 which necessitates the people with heart and lung diseases.