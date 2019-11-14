UrduPoint.com
Smog: Two-day Compaign For Transporters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

A two-day campaign was organized here to create awareness among transporters for not using smoke emitting vehicles in order to control smog in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) -:A two-day campaign was organized here to create awareness among transporters for not using smoke emitting vehicles in order to control smog in city.

District transport department and city traffic police jointly launched the campaign and teams of both departments gave necessary directions to owners/drivers of vehicles at entry points of the city.

The teams sensitized the drivers about smog at general bus stand and other transport stands.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that smoke emitting vehicles will not be permitted to come on road to control possible situation of smog.

He warned the transporters to get repair & maintenance of their vehicles, otherwise their transport will be impounded.

It may be learnt that district administration imposed ban on burning of residues of crops, garbage, tires and other plastic items,besides operating kiln.

