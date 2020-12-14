Smog, very cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast smog and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours

The highest maximum temperature 18 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The smog and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.