Smog/fog To Intensify In Plain Areas Of Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

Smog/fog to intensify in plain areas of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, smog/fog is likely to intensify in plain areas of Punjab.

While, cloudy weather conditions are expected in Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most plain areas of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was affecting extreme northern parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -08 C, Skardu -05, Ziarat -04, Gupis -03, Kalat, Kalam, Gilgit, Astore -02, Quetta, Rawalakot, Anantnag, Srinagar -01 C.

