Snow Removed From Roads In Dir Lower

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:04 PM

Snow removed from roads in Dir Lower

The district administration is taking effective measures to facilitate people in wake of heavy snowfall and rain, clearing snow of roads

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking effective measures to facilitate people in wake of heavy snowfall and rain, clearing snow of roads.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh Younas Khan supervised the snow clearing operation at Shahi Top Samabargh and cleared about five-kilometer long road for traffic.

Deputy Commissioner has already directed District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Executive Engineer, C&W, Executive Engineer Public Health, and All Assistant Commissioner to keep close liaison with the Disaster Management Unit.

So far no damages have been reported from any sub-divisions of the District due to snowfall or rain over the last three days.

