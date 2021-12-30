Snow shrouds magical mountains of Malam Jabba

The snow blanket has settled on the magical mountains of Malam Jabba, Swat valley, attracting hundreds of tourists from across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The snow blanket has settled on the magical mountains of Malam Jabba, Swat valley, attracting hundreds of tourists from across the country.

According to page of Malam Jabba Ski Resort, the resort awaits its tourists to arrive and add to its beauty by unraveling the adventure sports in the scenic snowy peaks.

An official told APP that Malam Jabba was in full aesthetic mode, with the heavy snowfall adding to its enchanting beauty. However, due to the dispute between local residents and resorts, it awaited attention from the authorities concerned to resolve the dispute immediately so that the resort could welcome its tourists and revive eco-tourism again.

"Malam Jabba Ski Resort is fully ornamented with heavy snowfall, and is a sight worth seeing - a dream comes true", said Dr. Amjad Zareen.

He added that covering a huge portion of the earth's landscape, mountains provide residence to millions of people across the globe. This gift of nature served countless purposes, one of which was tourism, he added.

Catchy to the eye, mountains offer the perfect terrain for an adventurous recreational spot.

"A great example is the Malam Jabba Ski Resort � a hilly destination offering mesmerizing views and tons of exciting activities! Imagine a road leading to a brightly lit wonderland, full of thrill, adventure, entertainment. Well, not just a wild imagination, there is such a place in Swat � Malam Jabba Ski Resort. Head to this wonderland and see for yourself!" he urged the nature and adventure loving tourists.

Malam Jabba is a hill station and ski resort in the Hindu Kush mountain range nearly 40 kilometers from Saidu Sharif in Swat, valley, Khyber Pakthunkhwa. It is located 314�km from Islamabad and 51�km from�Saidu Sharif Airport.

Malam Jabba is home to one of the two Ski resorts�in Pakistan; the other is at Naltar, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The resort was equipped with modern facilities including roller/ice-skating rinks, chair lifts, skiing platforms, telephones and snow clearing equipment.

There was a wooden motel which had been built to house the construction workers of the ski slope and also opened to the public.