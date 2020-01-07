Snowfall and rain to continue for more two days

Rain continues in Capital including Punjab plains areas while Snow fall has enveloped mountainous areas

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Rain continues in Capital including Punjab plains areas while Snow fall has enveloped mountainous areas.According to meteorological department, rain will continue till next two days and forecast snowfall on mountainous areas which will make weather more chilly.During last 24 hours it rained in some places of Baluchistan, Khyber, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while it is also raining in some places of upper Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.Snowfall was also recorded in Malam Jabba, Kalam, Parachinar and Bagrot places while 55 ml rain was recorded in Qallat and minimum temperature recorded in Kalam minus 15, Skardu 13, Rawalakot 5 and Parachinar 8.

There is fear of floods in streams in Northern areas of Baluchistan due to immense rain and snowfall.Rain is expected in Lahore, Jhang, Faisalabad, Attock, Jehlum, Chakwal, Multan Dera Ghazi Khan Bhakkar, Rajan Pur Layyah ,Sargodha and other cities of country.Snowfall and rain is also expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.