Snowfall blankets upper parts of Mansehra,; heavy rain, hailstorm hit other parts of Hazara Division

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The breathtaking tourist destinations of Batakundi, Bhairawai, Jalkhad, and Lake Saiful Malook in Mansehra on Monday experienced periodic snowfall, drawing nature enthusiasts from around the region.

Over an inch of snow has accumulated so far in Bhairawai and Jalkhad.

With the increase in snowfall, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has implemented safety measures, restricting travel beyond Batakundi to prevent potential dangers on icy roads. This measure aims to keep visitors and locals safe from the risks associated with snow-covered and slippery terrain.

In a statement, the KDA has advised tourists to adhere to safety protocols while traveling to these areas. Director General Shabbir Khan emphasized the importance of exercising caution and encouraged visitors to come prepared with appropriate winter gear, as the roads and weather conditions may present challenges.

He reminded tourists to ensure vehicle readiness for snowy conditions, including tire chains and warm clothing, given the unpredictability of the weather in these high-altitude areas.

To further assist and guide visitors, the KDA has stationed staff at key points along the routes to popular destinations. "Our teams are present at various sites to provide guidance, support, and necessary information to both tourists and local residents during this period of increased snowfall," said DG Shabbir Khan.

On the other side, all districts across the Hazara division, including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram, and Kohistan, experienced heavy rainfall coupled with a hailstorm, which has led to a sharp drop in temperatures.

For the past few days, Haripur and Abbottabad districts have been dealing with smog, which has now cleared up following the heavy rainfall. In Abbottabad city, as on previous occasions, flash floodwaters entered low-lying areas, causing damage to properties and household items.

The rainfall also disrupted traffic on main Mansehra Road and Kakul Road, where vehicles were stuck due to the flooding.