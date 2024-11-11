- Home
- Weather
- News
- Snowfall blankets upper parts of Mansehra,; heavy rain, hailstorm hit other parts of Hazara Division
Snowfall Blankets Upper Parts Of Mansehra,; Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Hit Other Parts Of Hazara Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM
The breathtaking tourist destinations of Batakundi, Bhairawai, Jalkhad, and Lake Saiful Malook in Mansehra on Monday experienced periodic snowfall, drawing nature enthusiasts from around the region
NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The breathtaking tourist destinations of Batakundi, Bhairawai, Jalkhad, and Lake Saiful Malook in Mansehra on Monday experienced periodic snowfall, drawing nature enthusiasts from around the region.
Over an inch of snow has accumulated so far in Bhairawai and Jalkhad.
With the increase in snowfall, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has implemented safety measures, restricting travel beyond Batakundi to prevent potential dangers on icy roads. This measure aims to keep visitors and locals safe from the risks associated with snow-covered and slippery terrain.
In a statement, the KDA has advised tourists to adhere to safety protocols while traveling to these areas. Director General Shabbir Khan emphasized the importance of exercising caution and encouraged visitors to come prepared with appropriate winter gear, as the roads and weather conditions may present challenges.
He reminded tourists to ensure vehicle readiness for snowy conditions, including tire chains and warm clothing, given the unpredictability of the weather in these high-altitude areas.
To further assist and guide visitors, the KDA has stationed staff at key points along the routes to popular destinations. "Our teams are present at various sites to provide guidance, support, and necessary information to both tourists and local residents during this period of increased snowfall," said DG Shabbir Khan.
On the other side, all districts across the Hazara division, including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram, and Kohistan, experienced heavy rainfall coupled with a hailstorm, which has led to a sharp drop in temperatures.
For the past few days, Haripur and Abbottabad districts have been dealing with smog, which has now cleared up following the heavy rainfall. In Abbottabad city, as on previous occasions, flash floodwaters entered low-lying areas, causing damage to properties and household items.
The rainfall also disrupted traffic on main Mansehra Road and Kakul Road, where vehicles were stuck due to the flooding.
Recent Stories
Robber killed in encounter
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat
ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens
High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah
19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered
More Stories From Weather
-
Dry weather forecast2 minutes ago
-
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorm likely in most parts of country amid smog battle3 hours ago
-
Winter wonderland: snowfall lovers flock to Swat after Met Office forecast3 hours ago
-
Dry weather likely in most parts of country7 days ago
-
Dry weather continues in Lahore9 days ago
-
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB13 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Lahore19 days ago
-
Rain likely at isolated places in Upper KP, Potohar region, GB, Kashmir: PMD19 days ago
-
PMD forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of country24 days ago
-
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city26 days ago
-
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city27 days ago
-
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD28 days ago