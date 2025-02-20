Open Menu

Snowfall Continues In Mansehra’s Upper Regions, Restoration Work Underway On Shogran Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:42 PM

Intermittent rain and snowfall have continued in the upper regions of Mansehra since last night, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. Popular tourist destinations, including Shogran, Kaghan, Naran, as well as the surrounding mountains in Kaghan Valley and Siran Valley, are experiencing ongoing snowfall

So far, Kaghan has recorded about 6 inches of snow, while Shogran has accumulated up to one foot of snow.

Following special directives from Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Advisor for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Zahid Chan Zeb, and on the orders of Director General Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Shabbir Khan, efforts are underway to clear snow from Shogran Road and other connecting routes.

So far, Kaghan has recorded about 6 inches of snow, while Shogran has accumulated up to one foot of snow.

Following special directives from Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Advisor for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Zahid Chan Zeb, and on the orders of Director General Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Shabbir Khan, efforts are underway to clear snow from Shogran Road and other connecting routes.

The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has activated its snow-clearing machinery to ensure smooth transportation for tourists and locals. Efforts to restore traffic flow on Shogran Road are being carried out swiftly.

To facilitate tourists and locals, KDA has deployed staff along with machinery at various strategic points in Kaghan Valley, ensuring timely assistance in case of emergencies.

Authorities have advised tourists and residents to take necessary precautions during the snowfall and to reach out to KDA staff for any assistance or information.

