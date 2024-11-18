Open Menu

Snowfall Ends Dry Spell In Upper Reaches Of Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 10:02 PM

After over three months of dry weather, the upper reaches of Neelam Valley in Azad Jammu Kashmir finally received gentle snowfall since midnight, delighting residents and tourists

Tourist hot-spots in the picturesque mountainous terrain witnessed varying degrees of light to moderate snowfall.

The popular snow-clad resorts transformed into playgrounds, where tourists captured memorable moments and expressed joy by playing in the snow.

As a result of continual intermittent snowfall, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (AJK SDMA) has issued an avalanche warning for Neelam and Leepa vallies of AJK.

The warning indicates a Low Danger Level for potential avalanches, particularly those of highest reaches in both of the snow-clad vallies.

The residents of these high-altitude areas have been strictly advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone zones in the coming days.

It recommend that people stay informed about the situation and adhere to safety guidelines to mitigate the risk of potential avalanches in the snow clad areas.

More Stories From Weather