Snowfall halts in Galyat, roads clearance continues: Spokesman

(@imziishan)

The seventh spell of winter snowfall in Galyat areas relieved on Tuesday as the sunny day provided a relief to people from ongoing severe chilly weather

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The seventh spell of winter snowfall in Galyat areas relieved on Tuesday as the sunny day provided a relief to people from ongoing severe chilly weather.

Spokesman Galyat Development Authority (GDA), Ahsan Hameed said after a break in ongoing snowfall the clearance of roads from snow continued with full swing to make roads clear for vehicular traffic.

Over four feet of snowfall was recorded in Galyat and the roads were being cleared with heavy machinery, he informed.

The roads, he said, would soon be cleared of the snow, adding, the control room was totally functional and visitors could contact the office for any kind of assistance and guidance.

According to statistics, he said around 69650 vehicles entered different areas of Galyat during the snowfall season.