Snowfall Imperative For Tourism Promotion: Expert
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 10:42 PM
Tourism Expert Khawaja Shahid Iqbal said on Tuesday that snowfall was imperative for tourism promotion in AJK State
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Tourism Expert Khawaja Shahid Iqbal said on Tuesday that snowfall was imperative for tourism promotion in AJK State.
Talking to APP he said that amid much prolonged continual dry weather conditions prevailing across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, local weather and tourism experts here emphasized that immediate snowfall was much imperative for promotion of tourism in the picturesque fast developing AJK State.
Besides, another renowned tourist and analyst originally from Neelum Valley said that snowfall was inevitable for tourism boost in picturesque Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
He underlined that besides the wet weather conditions snow was necessary even for various hydropower projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
