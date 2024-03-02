Snowfall In Murree: Precautionary Measures Advised
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 09:50 PM
The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued an important advisory for tourists visiting Murree amidst the anticipated snowfall
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued an important advisory for tourists visiting Murree amidst the anticipated snowfall.
According to CTP spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan emphasized the need for caution due to the expected heavy snowfall and rain in Murree.
CTO Taimoor Khan advised all tourists to reduce their driving speed significantly due to heavy fog and rain predicted in Murree.
He stressed the importance of using fog lights and double signals while driving in adverse weather conditions. Additionally, he strongly recommended against unnecessary travel during rains to avoid the risk of landslides.
Moreover, CTO Khan highlighted that parking will not be allowed along the roadsides and urged drivers to strictly adhere to double lines while driving.
Traffic is currently flowing smoothly on routes from Inner Murree and Punjab, but tourists are urged to avoid wrong overtaking due to the two-way traffic.
The tourists are also advised to park their vehicles only in suitable and safe locations during their tour of Murree. In case of landslides, cooperation with traffic personnel at diversion points is crucial.
In case of emergencies or any traffic-related issues, tourists are encouraged to contact the Traffic Helpline at 051-9269200 or dial 15 for assistance.
It's essential for all tourists to heed these guidelines and cooperate with the authorities to ensure a safe and enjoyable journey to Murree, he concluded.
Recent Stories
NDMA cautions relevant authorities, public amid moderate to heavy rainfall weath ..
PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan
Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC part I exam
Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship, KP, Punjab, AJK record wins
Pacer Hasan Ali confident of defeating Multan Sultans
Inquiry committee against irregularities in Education Dept. constituted
Laptops distributed among students of UoM
WASA disconnects 190 connections of defaulters
Pak players return after featuring in Fajr Open, World Taekwondo President's Asi ..
Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four held
NHA restores traffic on rain affected highways
Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges
More Stories From Weather
-
Tourists urged to get weather updates before visiting Murree15 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral2 hours ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city3 hours ago
-
Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh4 hours ago
-
Weather turns cold after drizzling in city1 day ago
-
KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast3 days ago
-
Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 293 days ago
-
PDMA alert: Widespread rains, snowfall in KP from Feb 29 to March 34 days ago
-
Snowfall may disrupt roads in hilly areas:PMD5 days ago
-
KDA restores access amid heavy snowfall in Kaghan valley8 days ago
-
NDMA alerts provincial, national authorities after rain-thunderstorms, snowfall forecast8 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city8 days ago