Snowfall In Murree: Precautionary Measures Advised

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 09:50 PM

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued an important advisory for tourists visiting Murree amidst the anticipated snowfall

According to CTP spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan emphasized the need for caution due to the expected heavy snowfall and rain in Murree.

According to CTP spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan emphasized the need for caution due to the expected heavy snowfall and rain in Murree.

CTO Taimoor Khan advised all tourists to reduce their driving speed significantly due to heavy fog and rain predicted in Murree.

He stressed the importance of using fog lights and double signals while driving in adverse weather conditions. Additionally, he strongly recommended against unnecessary travel during rains to avoid the risk of landslides.

Moreover, CTO Khan highlighted that parking will not be allowed along the roadsides and urged drivers to strictly adhere to double lines while driving.

Traffic is currently flowing smoothly on routes from Inner Murree and Punjab, but tourists are urged to avoid wrong overtaking due to the two-way traffic.

The tourists are also advised to park their vehicles only in suitable and safe locations during their tour of Murree. In case of landslides, cooperation with traffic personnel at diversion points is crucial.

In case of emergencies or any traffic-related issues, tourists are encouraged to contact the Traffic Helpline at 051-9269200 or dial 15 for assistance.

It's essential for all tourists to heed these guidelines and cooperate with the authorities to ensure a safe and enjoyable journey to Murree, he concluded.

