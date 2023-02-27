Snowfall on upper reaches of Himalayan belt: Water level in Mangla dam continuously goes at decline:

The AJK-based country's largest Mangla dam reservoir found constantly dries following intermittent snowfall on various parts of the upper reaches of Himalayan belt and resultant decline in flow of water in the rivers, falling in the reservoir Mangla dam wherein the water level was continuously going at decline

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) : The AJK-based country's largest Mangla dam reservoir found constantly dries following intermittent snowfall on various parts of the upper reaches of Himalayan belt and resultant decline in flow of water in the rivers, falling in the reservoir Mangla dam wherein the water level was continuously going at decline.

The water level in Mangla dam, located in Mirpur district of AJK, was reported as 1112.60 feet on Monday against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with the live storage capacity of 0.617 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told this APP Correspondent here on Monday.

On Friday - February 24, 2023, the water level in the reservoir was reported as 1114.75 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Monday remained as under : Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 15000 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 13500 cusecs and Outflows 13500 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 16300 cusecs and Outflow 16300, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 17400 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 8800 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 54600 cusecs and Outflows 49600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 54900 cusecs and Outflows 52000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 51000 cusecs and Outflows 41400 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 34400 cusecs and Outflows 30400 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 29400 cusecs and Outflows 7200 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 6100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 10300 cusecs and Outflow Nil cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 4700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1460.96 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.509 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1112.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.617 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.064 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00am.