UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snowfall Paralyzes Life In Hilly Areas Of GB

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:17 PM

Snowfall paralyzes life in hilly areas of GB

Continuous heavy snowfall for last two days in hilly areas of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has paralyzed routine life leaving no option for residents to stay at home

GHIZER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Continuous heavy snowfall for last two days in hilly areas of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has paralyzed routine life leaving no option for residents to stay at home.

The area has so far received almost one feet snowfall which blocked roads and restricted movement of people due dropping mercury following rain/snow fall.

People have already stored food and fuel as par their need for the harsh weather which they face every year during winter.

Deputy Commissioner GB, Sanaullah said concerned departments have been working to remove snow and clear roads for smooth flow of traffic.

He said met office has forecast that mercury could drop further in ongoing winter season, adding that they would do the required arrangements for the intense situation.

He said roads connecting to various villages were blocked which included tero, barst, bandrap, phando , darkot and matramdan.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Traffic Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

1 minute ago

Philippines logs 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 98 more ..

4 minutes ago

Dates for Putin-Maduro Meeting to Be Discussed Nex ..

4 minutes ago

Kuwait's emir appoints Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hama ..

4 minutes ago

Incinerators at 13 hospitals fully functional: EPD ..

8 minutes ago

Kremlin Refutes Rumors About Putin's Health Proble ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.