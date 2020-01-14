UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snowfall, Rains Cause 75 Deaths In AJK, Balochistan: NDMA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 03:53 PM

Snowfall, rains cause 75 deaths in AJK, Balochistan: NDMA

As many as 75 people have perished in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan due to heavy snowfall and rains occurred in the prevailing winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 75 people have perished in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan due to heavy snowfall and rains occurred in the prevailing winter season.

This was stated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson here on Tuesday.

He said that the recent rains and snowfall have left 55 dead in AJK whereas in Sarangan village Neelum Valley, 19 people were killed after an avalanche submerged fall over the site. Almost 10 people were still unknown whereas four injured have been evacuated from the site.

Moreover, efforts were underway to rescue the injured whereas arrangements were being made to evacuate people trapped in the snow by helicopter.

The relief items including rations and tents would be sent from Muzaffarabad to the victims, the NDMA spokesman said.

In Balochistan, he said a total of 20 people had died due to heavy snowfall and rains in various districts of Quetta, Pishin, Zhob, Killa Abdullah and Kech whereas 23 people were reported to be injured.

However, 35 houses got damaged due to heavy rains and snowfall in AJK and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Died Zhob Pishin Muzaffarabad SITE Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Rains

Recent Stories

EGA attains highest-ever Emiratisation rate, focus ..

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFC Empl ..

10 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Haftar First Agreed to Sign Agreement ..

6 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB), Norway join hands to ..

6 minutes ago

South China's Guangdong to build 48,000 5G base st ..

2 minutes ago

Report predicts 3.6 pct increase for global touris ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.