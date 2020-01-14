Snowfall, rains cause 75 deaths in AJK, Balochistan: NDMA

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 75 people have perished in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan due to heavy snowfall and rains occurred in the prevailing winter season.

This was stated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson here on Tuesday.

He said that the recent rains and snowfall have left 55 dead in AJK whereas in Sarangan village Neelum Valley, 19 people were killed after an avalanche submerged fall over the site. Almost 10 people were still unknown whereas four injured have been evacuated from the site.

Moreover, efforts were underway to rescue the injured whereas arrangements were being made to evacuate people trapped in the snow by helicopter.

The relief items including rations and tents would be sent from Muzaffarabad to the victims, the NDMA spokesman said.

In Balochistan, he said a total of 20 people had died due to heavy snowfall and rains in various districts of Quetta, Pishin, Zhob, Killa Abdullah and Kech whereas 23 people were reported to be injured.

However, 35 houses got damaged due to heavy rains and snowfall in AJK and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.