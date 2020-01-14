Snowfall, rains leave one dead, three injured in KP: PDMA

The recent snowfall and rains have left one person dead and three injured besides partially damaging nine houses at different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The recent snowfall and rains have left one person dead and three injured besides partially damaging nine houses at different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) here on Tuesday.

Spokesperson of the PMDA said steps being taken to open clogged roads for traffic and extend relief to people in affected areas following snowfall and rain that lashed upper parts of the province.

Giving details, the spokesperson said the recent rain spell caused damage to houses in North Waziristan, Shangla, Hangu and Upper Dir.

He said report of one person death and three injured was reported in snowfall or rain-related incidents.

He said heavy snowfall in certain upper parts like Chitral blocked roads and disconnected them from rest of the country, thus operation had been started to restore those links and bring life back to normal.

He said all necessary relief items had been distributed among affected people in Bajour district and added that emergency operation centre was fully functional maintaining close liaison with district administration.