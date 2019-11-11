UrduPoint.com
Snowfall Rises, Disrupts Routine Life In Astore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:53 PM

Snowfall rises, disrupts routine life in Astore

Life in the mountains becomes halted with arrival of harsh winter which also caused closure of different ways in Astore valley

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Life in the mountains becomes halted with arrival of harsh winter which also caused closure of different ways in Astore valley.

People of district Astore were confronting severe problems of getting clean drinking water besides other health related issues due to heavy snowfall in the area.

The situation was almost same in all border valleys like Qamri, Minimarg, Kilishai, Rattu and the Chilum valleys of Astore.

The people of these areas demanded from government to provide them wheat and other necessary food items before closing of roads due to heavy snowfalls. As winter season comes, heavy snowfalls covers roads forcing people to stayed inside their homes.

