Snowfall To Hit Parts Of Northeastern China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 02:28 PM

Snowfall to hit parts of northeastern China

Light to moderate snowfall is expected to sweep parts of northeast China's Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces from Monday to Tuesday, bringing low temperatures, the country's national observatory said Monday

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Light to moderate snowfall is expected to sweep parts of northeast China's Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces from Monday to Tuesday, bringing low temperatures, the country's national observatory said Monday.

During the period, heavy snowfall is likely to hit some parts of Jilin and Heilongjiang, the National Meteorological Center said.

The provinces will see temperature drops of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, with temperatures in some areas likely to drop more than 8 degrees Celsius.

The center forecast that heavy snow or blizzards will hit the northern part of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Thursday, accompanied by strong winds and temperature drops.

It has advised the public to take precautions against adverse impacts on traffic caused by snowfall.

