UrduPoint.com

Snowy, Rainy Weather To Continue In South China

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Snowy, rainy weather to continue in south China

Snow and rain will continue to hit parts of China's southern areas from Tuesday to Thursday, the country's meteorological authority said

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:Snow and rain will continue to hit parts of China's southern areas from Tuesday to Thursday, the country's meteorological authority said.

On Tuesday, the intensity of snow and rain will significantly decrease in the regions, according to a statement from the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Parts of Guizhou, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, and Anhui provinces will see small to moderate snow or sleet, with some areas encountering heavy snow, while light to moderate rain is expected to lash parts of the Sichuan Basin, Yunnan, and regions south of the Yangtze River.

From Wednesday to Thursday, parts of China's southern areas will experience light to moderate rain rains, said the NMC.

Heavy snow hit parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, Zhejiang, Hubei, Hunan, and Guizhou on Monday, while some areas in Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Fujian, and Guangdong experienced medium to heavy rains.

Related Topics

Snow China From Rains

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka to import 400,000 metric tons of rice ov ..

Sri Lanka to import 400,000 metric tons of rice over rising price

37 seconds ago
 Double shift service at veterinary hospital begins ..

Double shift service at veterinary hospital begins to facilitate cattle farmers

39 seconds ago
 New Zealand supports farmers, growers against COVI ..

New Zealand supports farmers, growers against COVID-19

42 seconds ago
 No economic shutdown in Malaysia despite COVID-19 ..

No economic shutdown in Malaysia despite COVID-19 case spike: official

5 minutes ago
 Emergency, gynae wards get operational in RHC Sana ..

Emergency, gynae wards get operational in RHC Sanawan

5 minutes ago
 Poroshenko Declines Putin's Asylum Offer, Says Ukr ..

Poroshenko Declines Putin's Asylum Offer, Says Ukraine Will Resolve Own Problems

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>