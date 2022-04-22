UrduPoint.com

South Africa City Warns Of Taps Running Dry

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022

The business chamber of South Africa's southern coastal Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday "strongly" appealed to all businesses and residents in the city to immediately and drastically reduce water consumption, as the city's water taps face a risk of running dry

The city, Africa's automotive industry hub, which has a population of over 1.

2 million and is one of eight metropolitan municipalities in South Africa, has over the past year released multiple notices that the local dam levels are "critically low" and that it has to adhere to restrictions imposed by the national Department of Water and Sanitation.

The business chamber, in an article published on its website, worried that the fast running out of water, with no significant rains currently projected for the area, leads to a high risk that 40 percent of Nelson Mandela Bay will have no water by the end of May.

